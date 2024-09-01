Russia claims to have repelled dozens of drone attacks in 7 regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Russia claims to have repelled dozens of drone attacks in 7 regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109803 views

On the night of September 1, Russian air defense repelled a drone attack over several regions. According to preliminary reports, more than 30 UAVs were shot down, with no casualties, but there was damage to buildings and fires.

On the night of September 1, air defense systems repelled a drone attack over several Russian regions. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

At least 26 airplane-type drones were shot down in Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the destruction of 12 UAVs at 00:57 and 14 UAVs at 2:11. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the destruction of four drones that were flying at the city. One of them was destroyed over Podolsk, the other over Stupino. Preliminarily, there were no deaths or injuries.

In Belgorod and the Belgorod district, several air targets were destroyed on the approach to the city, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Windows in three apartment buildings in the regional center were damaged. An outbuilding on the territory of one private house was destroyed, and facades and entrance groups of two commercial buildings were damaged. Dry grass and cars in the parking lot are burning. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

In Lipetsk region, UAVs were shot down in Lipetsk, Gryazinsky and Stanovlyansky districts. No one was injured, said Governor Igor Artamonov. The threat of an attack remains in the region.

Three UAVs were destroyed in Tula region. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or casualties, the Ministry of Regional Security said.

Several drones have been shot down in the Ryazan region, Governor Pavel Malkov said. There were no casualties, and information on possible material damage is being clarified.

Governor of Voronezh region Alexander Gusev reported that several drones were shot down over the region. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or damage. The region remains under a high alert due to possible UAV attacks.

Large-scale fire in the center of Moscow: helicopters are involved in extinguishing it31.08.24, 13:14 • 22137 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

