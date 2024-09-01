Russia claims to have repelled dozens of drone attacks in 7 regions

On the night of September 1, air defense systems repelled a drone attack over several Russian regions. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

At least 26 airplane-type drones were shot down in Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the destruction of 12 UAVs at 00:57 and 14 UAVs at 2:11. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the destruction of four drones that were flying at the city. One of them was destroyed over Podolsk, the other over Stupino. Preliminarily, there were no deaths or injuries.

In Belgorod and the Belgorod district, several air targets were destroyed on the approach to the city, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Windows in three apartment buildings in the regional center were damaged. An outbuilding on the territory of one private house was destroyed, and facades and entrance groups of two commercial buildings were damaged. Dry grass and cars in the parking lot are burning. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

In Lipetsk region, UAVs were shot down in Lipetsk, Gryazinsky and Stanovlyansky districts. No one was injured, said Governor Igor Artamonov. The threat of an attack remains in the region.

Three UAVs were destroyed in Tula region. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or casualties, the Ministry of Regional Security said.

Several drones have been shot down in the Ryazan region, Governor Pavel Malkov said. There were no casualties, and information on possible material damage is being clarified.

Governor of Voronezh region Alexander Gusev reported that several drones were shot down over the region. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or damage. The region remains under a high alert due to possible UAV attacks.

