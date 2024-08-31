Large-scale fire in the center of Moscow: helicopters are involved in extinguishing it

A three-story office building on Berezhkovskaya Embankment in Moscow is on fire. Two helicopters are involved in extinguishing the fire. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Details

The fire is reportedly 1,000 square meters in size. The agency said that 110 specialists and 35 pieces of equipment were initially working at the scene. A little later, the ship “Colonel Chernyshev” and two Ka-32 helicopters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Traffic on the embankment is blocked in three lanes.

It has not yet been reported what caused the fire.

