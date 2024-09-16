Russia calls calls for the UN and ICRC to join humanitarian efforts in Kursk region a provocation: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv's invitation to representatives of the Red Cross and the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region is a "provocation". In its turn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry pointed out that such a reaction of the Kremlin shows Russia's disregard for its own people, UNN reports .

According to Peskov, who was quoted by Russian media, Russia considers the invitation of representatives of the UN and the Red Cross to the territories of the Kursk region occupied by the Ukrainian armed forces a provocation and hopes that both organizations will give a "sober assessment" of these statements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted.

The Kremlin's reaction to Ukraine's proposal to involve the UN and the ICRC in humanitarian efforts in the Kursk region shows Russia's disregard for its own people and their humanitarian needs, as well as its fear of international observers seeing the real situation. Quite tellingly - Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote on social network X.

Context

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry appealed to the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia.