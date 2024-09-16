ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy region overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27520 views

Russian troops shelled 11 communities in Sumy region, launching 48 attacks and causing 73 explosions. They used UAVs, artillery, mortars, FPV drones, and Shahideen.

As of 21:00, September 16, 2024, Russian troops continue to terrorize the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, 48 attacks were recorded during the day, resulting in 73 explosions. The following communities were shelled: Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Vorozhbyanska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyno-Budska and Shalyhinska, reports UNN

Details of the shelling:

  • Mykolaiv community: Russian troops conducted a strike with a guided aerial bomb, 1 explosion was recorded.
  • Khotyn community: The enemy struck the CAB, 3 explosions were recorded.
  • Bilopil community: Troops carried out UAV strikes (1 explosion), mortar shelling (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).
  • Krasnopilsk community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and UAV attacks (12 explosions) were carried out.
  • Vorozhianske community: Shahed-type kamikaze drone strikes caused 3 explosions.
  • Druzhbivka community: FPV drones carried out 2 explosions.
  • Velykopysarivska community: Russians conducted strikes with FPV drones (2 explosions), UAVs (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).
  • Seredina-Buda community: An FPV drone caused 2 explosions, and mortar shelling was recorded (4 explosions).
  • Yunakivka community: UAV strikes were carried out, 11 explosions were recorded.
  • Novoslobidska community: Russian troops strike at the CAB, 5 explosions recorded.
  • Shalygino community: Artillery shelling (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions).

Sumy RMA urges residents to follow safety precautions and not to ignore air raid alarms. Take care of yourself and your loved ones in this difficult time.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

