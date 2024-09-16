Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy region overnight

As of 21:00, September 16, 2024, Russian troops continue to terrorize the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, 48 attacks were recorded during the day, resulting in 73 explosions. The following communities were shelled: Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Vorozhbyanska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyno-Budska and Shalyhinska, reports UNN.

Details of the shelling:

Mykolaiv community: Russian troops conducted a strike with a guided aerial bomb, 1 explosion was recorded.

Khotyn community: The enemy struck the CAB, 3 explosions were recorded.

Bilopil community: Troops carried out UAV strikes (1 explosion), mortar shelling (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Krasnopilsk community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and UAV attacks (12 explosions) were carried out.

Vorozhianske community: Shahed-type kamikaze drone strikes caused 3 explosions.

Druzhbivka community: FPV drones carried out 2 explosions.

Velykopysarivska community: Russians conducted strikes with FPV drones (2 explosions), UAVs (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: An FPV drone caused 2 explosions, and mortar shelling was recorded (4 explosions).

Yunakivka community: UAV strikes were carried out, 11 explosions were recorded.

Novoslobidska community: Russian troops strike at the CAB, 5 explosions recorded.

Shalygino community: Artillery shelling (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions).

Sumy RMA urges residents to follow safety precautions and not to ignore air raid alarms. Take care of yourself and your loved ones in this difficult time.

