Russia attacked Odessa region with two, probably "Iskanders": one of the missiles did not reach its target - Air Force

The Russian army attacked the Odessa region this morning, probably with two Iskanders-k, thanks to air defense, one of the missiles did not reach its target, the AFU Air Forces said in a statement .

"On the morning of June 24, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked the Odessa region with two cruise missiles, probably Iskander-K. Due to the active counteraction of the air defense of the south of Ukraine, one of the missiles did not reach its target," the Air Force said.

Also, the armed forces of Ukraine stated that at dawn the enemy launched airstrikes with the use of Kabs in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, on June 23, 2024, in Nikolayevshchina the reconnaissance drone "ZALA"was destroyed.

The number of victims as a result of today's strike of the Russian army on Odessa has increased to three. A 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58 were injured.