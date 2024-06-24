Russia attacked Odessa region with two, probably "Iskanders": one of the missiles did not reach its target - Air Force

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104797 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120876 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189900 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234153 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143625 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369326 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197942 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92245 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87092 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104797 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120876 views
Russia attacked Odessa region with two, probably "Iskanders": one of the missiles did not reach its target - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16734 views

Russia attacked the Odessa region with two missiles, one of which was intercepted by air defense systems.

Russia attacked Odessa region with two, probably "Iskanders": one of the missiles did not reach its target - Air Force

The Russian army attacked the Odessa region this morning, probably with two Iskanders-k, thanks to air defense, one of the missiles did not reach its target, the AFU Air Forces said in a statement . 

"On the morning of June 24, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked the Odessa region with two cruise missiles, probably Iskander-K. Due to the active counteraction of the air defense of the south of Ukraine, one of the missiles did not reach its target," the Air Force said. 

Also, the armed forces of Ukraine stated that at dawn the enemy launched airstrikes with the use of Kabs in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, on June 23, 2024, in Nikolayevshchina the reconnaissance drone "ZALA"was destroyed.

The number of victims as a result of today's strike of the Russian army on Odessa has increased to three. A 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58 were injured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
