Russia announces a strike on another oil depot: more than 1400 km from the border

Kirov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones for the first time. In Kotelnich, more than 1400 km from the border with Ukraine , drones successfully hit tanks on the territory of the Rosrezerv's Zenit plant. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

Local residents report that at least four explosions have been heard in the region since 10 a.m. Shot claims that two Zenit tanks are currently on fire.

It is noted that the drones that attacked him were launched from the border region of Sumy.

Local authorities officially confirmed the attack on the oil tanks.

"A UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a tank for storing oil products. There were no casualties," wrote the governor of the region, Alexander Sokolov.

Addendum



Sources of UNN reported that Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, used Ukrainian-made strike UAVs to hit an oil depot in the Rostov region.