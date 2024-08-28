ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213262 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161208 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144997 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194135 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Actual
Russia announces a strike on another oil depot: more than 1400 km from the border

Russia announces a strike on another oil depot: more than 1400 km from the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27905 views

The drones hit tanks on the territory of the Zenit plant in Kotelnich, 1,400 kilometers from the border. Local authorities confirmed the attack, reporting no casualties.

Kirov  region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones for the first time.  In Kotelnich, more than 1400 km from the border with Ukraine , drones successfully hit tanks on the territory of the Rosrezerv's Zenit plant.  This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN

Details

Local residents report that at least four explosions have been heard in the region since 10 a.m. Shot claims that two Zenit tanks are currently on fire. 

It is noted that the drones that attacked him were launched from the border region of Sumy. 

Local authorities officially confirmed the attack on the oil tanks.

"A UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a tank for storing oil products. There were no casualties," wrote the governor of the region, Alexander Sokolov. 

Addendum 

Sources of UNN reported that Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, used Ukrainian-made strike UAVs to hit an oil depot in the Rostov region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

