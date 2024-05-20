Rules are not for everyone: the State Tax Service ignores submission of declarations to the NACP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78829 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106842 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225818 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34276 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43766 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62159 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56190 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250171 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56190 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
Actual
Rules are not for everyone: the State Tax Service ignores submission of declarations to the NACP

Rules are not for everyone: the State Tax Service ignores submission of declarations to the NACP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19121 views

Anna Puzhay-Chereda, deputy head of the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers, has never filed a declaration with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Anna Puzhay-Chereda, deputy head of the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers, who was accused of organizing schemes to extort money from entrepreneurs, has never filed a declaration with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

The Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Large Taxpayers has announced the completion of the corporate income tax declaration campaign based on the results of financial and economic activities in the first quarter of 2024. According to the department, income tax accruals for the first three months of this year amounted to UAH 26.7 billion, which is UAH 7.5 billion more than in the same period of 2023. 

Despite the tax authorities' requirements for businesses to submit declarations on time, civil servants themselves do not comply with the law in this area.

In particular, the deadline for submission of such reports by civil servants, including tax officials, expired on March 31. UNN examines the declarations of tax authorities' management, but as it turned out, Anna Puzhay-Chereda, deputy head of the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers, has never submitted reports to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Image

It is worth noting that she has been working in the tax service since 2016. In particular, from December 2016 to March 2020, Puzhai-Chereda held the position of Deputy Head of the Main Department of the SFS in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. During this period, journalists drew attention to her activities, and local entrepreneurs complained about the tremendous pressure from the tax authorities. Business representatives demanded that Puzhai-Chereda be dismissed because she had allegedly organized extortion schemes.

At one of the meetings of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Coordination Council for Entrepreneurship Development , business representatives stated that tax authorities demand different amounts for not scheduling inspections, ranging from 3 thousand to 50 thousand dollars.

This is extortion. There is no other way to call it. We have many such facts. Several members of the Business Union have been victims of pressure from various law enforcement agencies. For example, the State Fiscal Service resumed criminal proceedings against Elit-Design after two years. The company Agro-Dom, which operates in the "white" sector, was offered to "share money with the budget" to avoid tax audits from cooperation with suspicious contractors

- Iryna Lekh, deputy of the Business Union "Porada", said at the time.

At the same time, Business Union demanded the dismissal of Anna Puzhay-Chereda, deputy head of the SFS in Zaporizhzhia region, who was in charge of all the scandalous inspections. 

How the scheme worked

Puzhay-Chereda, relying on her extensive experience in the tax authorities, chose a well-established scheme that had been working for years. According to media reports, first the business received a request from the district head of the tax office to "voluntarily" pay a tidy sum to the budget, and was threatened with an audit "with all the ensuing consequences" in case of refusal, and then the company was urgently included in the audit plan. 

The tax authorities didn't even bother to notice that the notice of urgent audit was sent before any changes were made to the plan. Then the audit took place, during which the entrepreneurs had to provide all the requested documents upon request. During the audit, the tax authorities "discovered" a fictitious company and, as a result, drew up an act on the need to pay the amount they had previously announced. 

When Anna Puzhai-Chereda took office, the scheme started working with renewed vigor, the only thing that changed was that entrepreneurs had to resolve issues at the level of the regional SFS directly with the tax officer.

After all, it was Puzhay-Chereda who chaired the commission that considered the entrepreneur's objections to the results of the tax audit, which, by the way, were never taken into account. 

What happened next

Under pressure from entrepreneurs and allegations of extortion schemes, the tax authorities finally gave in and fired Anna Puzhay-Chereda from the State Fiscal Service.

To wait out the active phase of the scandal, she was appointed deputy head of the regional office of the State Property Fund in Kyiv. After a four-month break, when passions had calmed down, Puzhay-Chereda decided to return to the tax office. Apparently, she had enough "earned" to get the post of  Deputy Head of the Office of Large Taxpayers of the State Tax Service and even become the acting head. 

Even after the reform, she remained in office and still works as the deputy head of the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers

Business representatives have been complaining over the past few years that the pressure on them from the tax authorities has increased dramatically. Therefore, we can assume that Puzhay-Chereda has not forgotten about the "well-established scheme" and its scale has increased.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the NACP's Unified Register of Declarations still does not contain a single declaration by Anna Puzhay-Chereda. It is likely that the official would have to explain for a long time how she got her wealth.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising