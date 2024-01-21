Ron DeSantis withdraws from the presidential race and endorses Trump

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he is suspending his participation in the race for the US presidential election in November this year. He announced this on his social media, UNN reports.

In a video posted on the X platform, he announces that he is withdrawing his candidacy. At the same time, he expresses his support for former President Donald Trump.

"If I could have done anything to achieve the desired result, more events and interviews as part of the campaign, I would have done it. But I can't ask people who support us to spend their time and give their resources for free if we don't have a clear path to victory. Today I am announcing the suspension of my election campaign DeSantis said in a video message.

Thus, in the Republican camp, the fight continues between Trump and Nikki Haley.

Haley, who served as ambassador to the UN under Trump, is considered a more moderate candidate than Trump. She has tried to distance herself from the former president.

Haley came in third in the Iowa caucuses, where Trump won with a majority of the vote. The two will next meet during the nominating election in more moderate New Hampshire on Tuesday.