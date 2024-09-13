Romanian Foreign Ministry calls Russian attack on grain ship in the Black Sea “unprecedented escalation”
Kyiv • UNN
The Romanian Foreign Ministry called the Russian attack on the grain ship an “unprecedented escalation” of the war against Ukraine. Romania called on Russia to stop attacking commercial vessels and respect freedom of navigation.
Romania's Foreign Ministry said that the Russian attack on a ship carrying grain in the Black Sea was an "unprecedented escalation" of the illegal war against Ukraine, UNN reports.
Romania strongly condemns the Russian attack on a merchant ship in the Black Sea. This unprecedented escalation of the illegal war against Ukraine violates international law and threatens global food security. russia must stop attacking commercial vessels and respect freedom of navigation
“Russian missile against a cargo of wheat for Egypt": Zelensky reports hostile attack on civilian ship in Black Sea12.09.24, 15:43 • 30687 views