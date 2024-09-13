Romanian Foreign Ministry calls Russian attack on grain ship in the Black Sea “unprecedented escalation”

Romania's Foreign Ministry said that the Russian attack on a ship carrying grain in the Black Sea was an "unprecedented escalation" of the illegal war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Romania strongly condemns the Russian attack on a merchant ship in the Black Sea. This unprecedented escalation of the illegal war against Ukraine violates international law and threatens global food security. russia must stop attacking commercial vessels and respect freedom of navigation - Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on September 12.

