Romania scrambles fighter jets overnight due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183549 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101460 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111254 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113370 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57645 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64066 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183549 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190205 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142583 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138607 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155445 views
Romania scrambles fighter jets overnight due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16049 views

Romania has scrambled its F-18 and F-16 fighter jets after detecting Russian drones heading for Ukraine. The Romanian Defense Ministry condemned Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine as a violation of international law.

Romania has scrambled F-18 and F-16 fighter jets because of Russian drones attacking Ukraine near the border, the country's Defense Ministry said, condemning Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"On Wednesday, October 2, Russian forces carried out a new series of drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine near the river border with Romania in Tulcea County. As a result of the detection of groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian airspace, near Romanian airspace, the National Military Command Center (core) notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to establish measures to alert the population of Tulcea and Galati counties, the RO-Alert message was sent at 2:41 am," the statement said.

"To monitor the situation, two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force, which are part of the enhanced combat air patrol service, took off from the 57th Mihailo Kogelnicianu air base around 00.50. Also, at about 02.40, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Borca Air Base. The Spanish aircraft completed their mission at about 03:00, and the Romanian Air Force aircraft - at about 05:00," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

As stated, "during this time, Romania's radar surveillance system did not record the intrusion into the national airspace of drones involved in the attack on Ukrainian targets.

The Romanian Defense Ministry has reportedly "informed and continues to inform allied structures in real time about the situation caused by the attacks, staying in constant contact with them.

"The Ministry of National Defense reiterates its strong condemnation of these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on certain objects and elements of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and grossly violate international law," the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

