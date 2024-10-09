Rodynske town in Donetsk region has been without electricity for three weeks - RMA

In the Donetsk region, the town of Rodynske has had no electricity supply since September 18. In connection with this, there are interruptions in water supply and mobile communications in the area. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

Since September 18, Rodynske has been without electricity supply due to hostile shelling. As a result, it is impossible to ensure the sustainable operation of water supply and mobile communications for the town's residents - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the resumption of power supply depends on the repair of power grids owned by Regional Electricity Networks.

Currently, the regional state administration has appealed to the distribution system operator to repair the damage and restore power supply to the city as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, State Energy and Utilities Supervision and NEURC are involved in resolving the issue. I am keeping this issue under my personal control - Filashkin said.

To recap

After Russians destroyed the water supply infrastructure in Donetsk region, the authorities are taking steps to normalize the situation. It is planned to drill wells in several cities to provide the population with drinking water.