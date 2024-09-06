Rocket attack on Lviv: 18 patients, including a child, remain in hospitals

Lviv hospitals are still treating 18 patients who suffered as a result of the Russian shelling of the city on September 4. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

There are 18 more patients in the hospitals of Lviv's First Medical Unit who suffered as a result of the Russian shelling of the city on September 4. (...) Among them is one child - the city council said.

Also, 4 patients remain in the intensive care unit

A total of 54 patients were admitted to Lviv's First Medical Unit as a result of the September 4 shelling.

Recall

The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, said that as a result of the latest Russian attacks on Lviv, 188 objects were hit in the cityincluding schools and medical facilities.

Most of the facilities have broken windows, but 20 buildings are in critical condition and will need to be rebuilt