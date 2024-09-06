Rocket attack on Lviv: 18 patients, including a child, remain in hospitals
Kyiv • UNN
18 patients, including one child, are still in hospitals in Lviv after the Russian shelling on September 4. A total of 54 people were injured, and 188 objects in the city were damaged, 20 of which are in critical condition.
Lviv hospitals are still treating 18 patients who suffered as a result of the Russian shelling of the city on September 4. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.
Details
There are 18 more patients in the hospitals of Lviv's First Medical Unit who suffered as a result of the Russian shelling of the city on September 4. (...) Among them is one child
Also, 4 patients remain in the intensive care unit
A total of 54 patients were admitted to Lviv's First Medical Unit as a result of the September 4 shelling.
Recall
The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, said that as a result of the latest Russian attacks on Lviv, 188 objects were hit in the cityincluding schools and medical facilities.
Most of the facilities have broken windows, but 20 buildings are in critical condition and will need to be rebuilt