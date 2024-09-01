Rocket attack on Kharkiv: State Emergency Service and medical workers among the victims

Due to the rocket attack by the enemy of Kharkiv, among the victims are employees of the State Emergency Service and ambulances. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There were a lot of explosions and hits in broad daylight... No one was killed, but several people are in very serious condition. In addition, the State Emergency Service and ambulance workers who arrived at the scene were injured, and with a second, cynical strike, previously Iskanders, the enemy attacked the city and doctors who arrived at the scene of the explosion were injured - Terekhov said.

Addendum

Due to a hostile missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 , the number of casualties increased to 41, including 5 children.

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Three locations were struck: Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

