Rocket attack on Kharkiv: 41 victims reported, including five children

Due to the enemy's missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 , the number of victims increased to 41, including 5 children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 41, including 5 children - Syniehubov wrote.

Addendum

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

Sinegubov reported earlier that the number of victims of the missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 had increased to 29, including two adults and two children in serious condition. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders.

Situation in Kharkiv region: enemy continues shelling the border