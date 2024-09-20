RMA: 36 “shaheds” shot down in Sumy region over a week, one killed and 19 wounded in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Sumy region, air defense forces destroyed 36 enemy "shaheds" over the past week, including 6 attack UAVs over the past day, but there is a dead and 19 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh on the air of the national marathon, UNN reports.

"In general, the air defense system is working quite well. During the week, 36 'shaheds' were shot down by air defense in Sumy region," said Artyukh.

For instance, 6 attack UAVs were shot down over the last day. Thanks to the work of air defense, we managed to prevent the damage that the enemy planned to inflict.

However, there were some casualties. In region , one person was killed and 19 wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of shelling, said the head of the RMA.

Artyukh also said that most of the patients of the geriatric boarding house, which was targeted by the Russian army yesterday, are housed in specially prepared institutions in the region. The rest were evacuated to safe cities.

Today, the evacuation continues, and the region is working to accommodate all patients of the geriatric home in facilities.

According to the head of the RMA, all 13 wounded by the Russian attack are being provided with medical care. They are being treated in hospitals in Sumy, and their lives are not in danger.

Artyukh also said that over the past week, firefighters from Sumy region made 178 visits. 126 of them were on fires in ecosystems that arose as a result of deliberate arson by the enemy and the deliberate destruction of our forests and fields.

