“You can hang an axe in the air for sure": due to peat bog fires, thick smoke covered Sumy region

Thick smoke covered the Konotop community of Sumy region, as a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in the region. Residents of the community are advised not to open windows at home for ventilation and not to stay outside for a long time, the Konotop City Council reported on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the Air Quality Monitoring Map, an increase in dust concentration has been recorded as of this morning. The reason for the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem near Konotop - the Konotop City Council said in a statement.

The community's chefs recommended improving the air quality situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Mayor Artem Semenikhin wrote on Telegram that in Konotop "you can probably hang an axe in the air... And all this is because peat bogs caught fire....".

He also posted a photo with smoke from the city.

"There is so much smoke from the burning of peat bogs near Konotop... It is very difficult to breathe. The relevant services are working," the mayor added.

