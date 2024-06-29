Reuters: U.S. signs more than $4 billion contract to buy Patriot air defense missiles

The United States has signed a multibillion-dollar contract for missiles for Patriot air defense systems. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

The US Army has signed a multi-year contract with Lockheed Martin worth $4.5 billion.

It is noted that US troops have ordered 870 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related equipment.

Lockheed produces the newest version of the interceptors that arm the Patriot, known as the PAC-3 MSE, which cost about $4 million each, according to Army budget documents - writes Reuters.

Addendum

The publication adds that the Patriot air defense system is one of a number of sophisticated air defense systems provided by the West to help Ukraine.

Recall

The White House confirms that the US will give Ukraine priority in the supply of Patriot and Nasam missiles over other countries.