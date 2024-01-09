Results of the year: Despite the war, Charity Exchange managed to scale up its flagship project to help seriously ill children

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, summarizes the results of 2023. According to the organization, over the past year, despite all the difficulties, they managed to scale up the area of helping seriously ill children and allocate UAH 5.5 million for assistance, UNN reports.

Helping seriously ill children has been one of the key areas of the Exchange's work since its inception.

"Despite all the difficulties we constantly faced during the year (including a decrease in the number of donors, a decrease in the average amount of contributions, and other insurmountable circumstances), we managed to increase the amount of assistance provided by 22% compared to last year. And this is UAH 1,000,000 more than in 2022!", said DobroDiy.

Thus, in 2023, 205 young Ukrainians with various diagnoses received charitable assistance totaling UAH 5 million.

Where the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace has directed the funds:

UAH 3,100,000 was paid for 159 rehabilitation courses;

9 children received assistance for hearing prosthetics in the amount of UAH 1,100,000;



Provided medicines and special food to 24 wards in the amount of UAH 700,000;



Purchased consumables for surgeries for 2 wards in the amount of UAH 400,000;



In addition, 11 children received other types of medical or rehabilitation assistance totaling UAH 200,000.



"Despite the fact that during wartime the Exchange's range of charitable initiatives and activities had to be significantly expanded, support for seriously ill children remains among our top priorities. After all, we believe that the life and health of the youngest generation of Ukrainians is the greatest value worth fighting for despite all obstacles. We are glad that despite the somewhat slowing down statistics, we still have many like-minded people, friends and partners on the same page. Thank you for sharing our beliefs, helping young Ukrainians with difficult lives and understanding the need for such support!" the Exchange representatives said.

Currently, the website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange hosts 35 current crowdfunding projects aimed at helping children with various diagnoses. You can easily join the collection.