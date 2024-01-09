Results of the year: Despite the war, Charity Exchange managed to scale up its flagship project to help seriously ill children

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101027 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112005 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142069 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138996 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177042 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167251 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47333 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36473 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69413 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 38701 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58347 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101030 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283963 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236448 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58360 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107150 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123239 views
Actual
Results of the year: Despite the war, Charity Exchange managed to scale up its flagship project to help seriously ill children

Results of the year: Despite the war, Charity Exchange managed to scale up its flagship project to help seriously ill children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26232 views

Despite the military challenges, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange increased assistance to sick children by 22%, allocating UAH 5.5 million in 2023.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, summarizes the results of 2023. According to the organization, over the past year, despite all the difficulties, they managed to scale up the area of helping seriously ill children and allocate UAH 5.5 million for assistance, UNN reports.

Helping seriously ill children has been one of the key areas of the Exchange's work since its inception.

"Despite all the difficulties we constantly faced during the year (including a decrease in the number of donors, a decrease in the average amount of contributions, and other insurmountable circumstances), we managed to increase the amount of assistance provided by 22% compared to last year. And this is UAH 1,000,000 more than in 2022!", said DobroDiy.

Thus, in 2023, 205 young Ukrainians with various diagnoses received charitable assistance totaling UAH 5 million.

Where the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace has directed the funds:

  • UAH 3,100,000 was paid for 159 rehabilitation courses;
  • 9 children received assistance for hearing prosthetics in the amount of UAH 1,100,000;
  • Provided medicines and special food to 24 wards in the amount of UAH 700,000;
  • Purchased consumables for surgeries for 2 wards in the amount of UAH 400,000;
  • In addition, 11 children received other types of medical or rehabilitation assistance totaling UAH 200,000.
Image

"Despite the fact that during wartime the Exchange's range of charitable initiatives and activities had to be significantly expanded, support for seriously ill children remains among our top priorities. After all, we believe that the life and health of the youngest generation of Ukrainians is the greatest value worth fighting for despite all obstacles. We are glad that despite the somewhat slowing down statistics, we still have many like-minded people, friends and partners on the same page. Thank you for sharing our beliefs, helping young Ukrainians with difficult lives and understanding the need for such support!" the Exchange representatives said.

Currently, the website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange hosts 35 current crowdfunding projects aimed at helping children with various diagnoses. You can easily join the collection.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising