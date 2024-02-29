Restoration of an apartment building damaged by a Russian attack in 2022 continues in Odesa region

The Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Odesa Region continues to rebuild a residential building in Serhiivka, destroyed by a missile strike on Odesa region on July 1, 2022, UNN reports.

Details

"We are carrying out major repairs of a nine-storey building in Serhiivka. We continue to dismantle old plaster, pipes, doors, chandeliers and lamps. We are also dismantling the floor and removing debris.

We are arranging interior partitions and walls, and have started plumbing work. We are also laying an external power supply network," the statement reads.

The project envisages a comprehensive reconstruction of the building, including exterior and interior finishing, installation of all major utilities and their connection to the network.

The restoration service reminded that, according to the agreed work schedule, the reconstruction should be completed no later than November 2024.

Recall

For more than a year, the situation with the restoration of Serhiivka was virtually stagnant. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, was forced to intervene and draw the attention of law enforcement to the situation.

As a result, the contractor who had been working on the reconstruction of Serhiivka was replaced some time later.