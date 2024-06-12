ukenru
Residential building on fire in Khmelnytsky region: no casualties

Residential building on fire in Khmelnytsky region: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18187 views

In Khmelnytsky, a fire broke out in an apartment, damaging the roof and requiring 25 rescuers to extinguish it, with no one injured and the cause of the fire under investigation.

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Khmelnytsky. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 11, at 10:23 a.m., the Rescue Service received a report of a fire on Proskurivska Street in Khmelnytskyi. The fire engulfed one of the apartments in a one-story apartment building and damaged the roof with a total area of 150 square meters.

Residents immediately reported the fire, and rescuers were on the scene within minutes. The firefighting operations were complicated by the heavy fire load and smoke. However, thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the fire was contained, preventing it from spreading to other apartments and neighboring buildings.

Twenty-five rescuers using five pieces of fire and rescue equipment were working at the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire broke out in a private house in Kyiv region: firefighters extinguished the fire11.06.24, 22:42 • 17673 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

