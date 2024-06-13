Reservation from mobilization in Diia to be launched within a month - Ministry of Finance

Soon, Diia plans to launch beta testing of the mobilization booking service, and the service itself is planned to be launched within a month. Valeria Tkach, Director of the Department for the Development of Electronic Services at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, told this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We are currently implementing one of the most difficult processes, as the booking procedure is currently in paper format. It sometimes takes a long time. Soon we will launch beta testing, and we plan to launch the service within a month - Tkach said.

She added that the system will automatically check the employees that employers want to book.

That is, two checks: for employment - whether the person is really in an employment relationship with the head of the enterprise, and whether the person's data is in the register of persons liable for military service - Tkach added.

According to her, the booking procedure itself, once introduced, will take up to an hour, as all checks will be carried out automatically. She also added that this service is planned to be launched for critical enterprises.

For those companies that provide services or produce goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the company or his/her authorized person must log in to the Diia portal, familiarize himself/herself with the number of employees available for booking, upload the list of employees, certify it with his/her electronic signature, and then the application will be processed for verification. Then the employee receives the result on the Diia portal or by e-mail, whether their employee is booked or not, with an indication of the reason - adds Tkach.

In addition, she emphasized that no summonses are planned for Diia. As a reminder, the Government has adopted a resolution on digitalization of booking. This will significantly reduce corruption risks when booking employees of enterprises critical to Ukraine's economy and minimize the human factor in this process.