Reservation from mobilization in Diia to be launched within a month - Ministry of Finance

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 35934 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231165 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169079 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162349 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215676 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202426 views

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 67055 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 39546 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 42941 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104088 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215676 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216046 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97508 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104088 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159570 views
Reservation from mobilization in Diia to be launched within a month - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28850 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch a mobilization booking service in the Diia app within a month, allowing employers to book critical employees for military service through an automated process.

Soon, Diia plans to launch beta testing of the mobilization booking service, and the service itself is planned to be launched within a month. Valeria Tkach, Director of the Department for the Development of Electronic Services at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, told this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We are currently implementing one of the most difficult processes, as the booking procedure is currently in paper format. It sometimes takes a long time. Soon we will launch beta testing, and we plan to launch the service within a month

- Tkach said.

She added that the system will automatically check the employees that employers want to book.

That is, two checks: for employment - whether the person is really in an employment relationship with the head of the enterprise, and whether the person's data is in the register of persons liable for military service

- Tkach added. 

According to her, the booking procedure itself, once introduced, will take up to an hour, as all checks will be carried out automatically. She also added that this service is planned to be launched for critical enterprises.

For those companies that provide services or produce goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the company or his/her authorized person must log in to the Diia portal, familiarize himself/herself with the number of employees available for booking, upload the list of employees, certify it with his/her electronic signature, and then the application will be processed for verification. Then the employee receives the result on the Diia portal or by e-mail, whether their employee is booked or not, with an indication of the reason

-  adds Tkach.

In addition, she emphasized that no summonses are planned for Diia. As a reminder, the Government has adopted a resolution on digitalization of booking. This will significantly reduce corruption risks when booking employees of enterprises critical to Ukraine's economy and minimize the human factor in this process. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies

Contact us about advertising