Rescuers evacuate two more civilians from Avdiivka
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian rescuers evacuated the couple and their cat from Avdiivka and transported them to a safe place.
The rescuers jointly evacuated a man and a woman, as well as their cat, from Avdiyivka, which is under fire from the russians almost every day.This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that National Police officers took the citizens out of Avdiivka and handed them over to rescuers in Ocheretyne. All three were taken to a safer location.
Addendum
The rescuers also reminded that as a result of russian shelling, the city's infrastructure was virtually destroyed. Avdiivka has no centralized water supply, no heat supply.
Avdiivka remains the enemy's priority in the eastern sector03.12.23, 07:47 • 23790 views
In addition, severe frost has now been added to the constant shelling
Dear citizens! We would like to remind you that mandatory evacuation continues in the Donetsk region, which can save your life!
Recall
Over the weekend, rescuers helped 92 residents evacuate from Donetsk Oblast. In particular, they managed to evacuate five more civilians from the city of Avdiivka.