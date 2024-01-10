Rescuers evacuate two more civilians from Avdiivka

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100854 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111894 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283852 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46664 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35671 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68634 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37778 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57526 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100854 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261611 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57526 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141944 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123228 views
Rescuers evacuate two more civilians from Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23759 views

Ukrainian rescuers evacuated the couple and their cat from Avdiivka and transported them to a safe place.

The rescuers jointly evacuated a man and a woman, as well as their cat, from Avdiyivka, which is under fire from the russians almost every day.This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that National Police officers took the citizens out of Avdiivka and handed them over to rescuers in Ocheretyne. All three were taken to a safer location.

Addendum

The rescuers also reminded that as a result of russian shelling, the city's infrastructure was virtually destroyed. Avdiivka has no centralized water supply, no heat supply.

Avdiivka remains the enemy's priority in the eastern sector03.12.23, 07:47 • 23790 views

In addition, severe frost has now been added to the constant shelling

Dear citizens! We would like to remind you that mandatory evacuation continues in the Donetsk region, which can save your life!

- the SES emphasizes.

Recall

Over the weekend, rescuers helped 92 residents evacuate from Donetsk Oblast. In particular, they managed to evacuate five more civilians from the city of Avdiivka. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

