Rescuers evacuate two more civilians from Avdiivka

The rescuers jointly evacuated a man and a woman, as well as their cat, from Avdiyivka, which is under fire from the russians almost every day.This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that National Police officers took the citizens out of Avdiivka and handed them over to rescuers in Ocheretyne. All three were taken to a safer location.

Addendum

The rescuers also reminded that as a result of russian shelling, the city's infrastructure was virtually destroyed. Avdiivka has no centralized water supply, no heat supply.

Avdiivka remains the enemy's priority in the eastern sector

In addition, severe frost has now been added to the constant shelling

Dear citizens! We would like to remind you that mandatory evacuation continues in the Donetsk region, which can save your life! - the SES emphasizes.

Recall

Over the weekend, rescuers helped 92 residents evacuate from Donetsk Oblast. In particular, they managed to evacuate five more civilians from the city of Avdiivka.