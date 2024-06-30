Rescuers continue to search for missing persons under the rubble of the Dnipro River after Russian strike

For the second day in a row, rescuers continue to search for people in Dnipro who are likely trapped under the rubble. Currently, 2 more people are missing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Emergency workers are working around the clock to find people and clear the rubble as soon as possible.

SES climbers are working at height, manually dismantling the rubble with rescuers. SES dog teams are searching for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 480 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops struck at Dnipro, hitting a high-rise building - four floors were destroyed.

