Rescuers continue to search for missing persons under the rubble of the Dnipro River after Russian strike

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54888 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 61901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84569 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215482 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133170 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362365 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180268 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148848 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197546 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 54954 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 49620 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 61982 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 65151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84645 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1166 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5058 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12169 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33598 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35498 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rescuers continue to search for missing persons under the rubble of the Dnipro River after Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60853 views

Rescuers continue to search for 2 missing people who are likely trapped under the rubble of a high-rise building in Dnipro, Ukraine, which was hit by a Russian missile attack on June 28.

Rescuers continue to search for missing persons under the rubble of the Dnipro River after Russian strike

For the second day in a row, rescuers continue to search for people in Dnipro who are likely trapped under the rubble. Currently, 2 more people are missing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Emergency workers are working around the clock to find people and clear the rubble as soon as possible.

SES climbers are working at height, manually dismantling the rubble with rescuers.  SES dog teams are searching for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 480 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops struck at Dnipro, hitting a high-rise building - four floors were destroyed.

Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building29.06.24, 12:25 • 30154 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40