Rescuer suffered a second strike at the site of a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone, damaging infrastructure. While extinguishing the fire, a second strike occurred, injuring a 45-year-old rescuer and destroying his official car, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

A rescuer was injured. In the morning, the enemy attacked the area with a kamikaze drone. It damaged the infrastructure, causing a fire. Firefighters were putting it out when the Russians struck again - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, a 45-year-old emergency worker was injured. "The man was provided with the necessary assistance, his condition is satisfactory," he said.

According to him, the fire destroyed a company car.

