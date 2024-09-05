Rescuer suffered a second strike at the site of a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197827 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153234 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152727 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186809 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91912 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68314 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48013 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76537 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54442 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201742 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10242 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149753 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144026 views
Actual
Rescuer suffered a second strike at the site of a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89123 views

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked with a kamikaze drone, damaging infrastructure. While extinguishing the fire, a second strike occurred, injuring a 45-year-old rescuer and destroying his company car.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone, damaging infrastructure. While extinguishing the fire, a second strike occurred, injuring a 45-year-old rescuer and destroying his official car, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

A rescuer was injured. In the morning, the enemy attacked the area with a kamikaze drone. It damaged the infrastructure, causing a fire. Firefighters were putting it out when the Russians struck again

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, a 45-year-old emergency worker was injured. "The man was provided with the necessary assistance, his condition is satisfactory," he said.

According to him, the fire destroyed a company car.

4 “Shaheds” shot down at night in Dnipropetrovs'k region05.09.24, 10:52 • 16785 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

