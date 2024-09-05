Rescuer suffered a second strike at the site of a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked with a kamikaze drone, damaging infrastructure. While extinguishing the fire, a second strike occurred, injuring a 45-year-old rescuer and destroying his company car.
Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone, damaging infrastructure. While extinguishing the fire, a second strike occurred, injuring a 45-year-old rescuer and destroying his official car, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.
A rescuer was injured. In the morning, the enemy attacked the area with a kamikaze drone. It damaged the infrastructure, causing a fire. Firefighters were putting it out when the Russians struck again
According to the head of the RMA, a 45-year-old emergency worker was injured. "The man was provided with the necessary assistance, his condition is satisfactory," he said.
According to him, the fire destroyed a company car.
4 “Shaheds” shot down at night in Dnipropetrovs'k region05.09.24, 10:52 • 16785 views