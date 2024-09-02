Reputation equals professionalism. The expert told what to look for when selecting the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Reputation equals professionalism. The expert told what to look for when selecting the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Reputation equals professionalism. The expert told what to look for when selecting the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54103 views

Attorney Oleh Shram emphasized the importance of assessing the business reputation of candidates for senior positions in government agencies. He noted that Ukraine's recruitment system needs to be improved.

Selection committees should assess not only the professionalism but also the business reputation of candidates for senior positions in government agencies. This also applies to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Oleh Shram, a lawyer and former advisor to the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Context

In September, an IMF mission will start working in Ukraine in preparation for the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility program. The expert discussions will focus on Ukraine's compliance with the terms of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies. One of the points of the document is to develop a procedure and hold a competition for the head of the DGF in the spring of 2025. Experts say that the IMF has long insisted on changing approaches to human resources policy in Ukraine.

Reputation is very important, and it is equal to professionalism, i.e. it is a key factor along with professionalism. However, in Ukraine, everything works differently because we have a broken system of selection and placement of personnel. All the competitive procedures that are used do not fulfill the function that is assigned to them and that society expects from them. Because no competition commission can deal with a candidate in a short time, give him or her a proper assessment and determine how professional and untainted he or she is,

- Shram noted.

According to him, when selecting candidates for senior positions in government agencies, commissions must take into account the reputation of applicants.

If a person has a negative or bad reputation, this must be taken into account when making personnel decisions and appointing a person to a position. If a person's reputation has been damaged during the course of their work, this should also be monitored and action taken,

- Shram noted.

He added that the institute of business reputation is not yet working at a sufficient level in Ukraine, as there are examples of officials continuing to work in their positions despite a far from impeccable reputation. And this, in turn, has a negative impact on the reputation of the entire state body.

Perhaps that is why one of the IMF's main requirements is transparent and open competitions for positions with the involvement of international experts in the selection of candidates. After all, it is representatives of Western countries who pay considerable attention to reputation.

Recall

Following the dismissal of Svitlana Rekrut as Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, her deputy, Olga Bilay, is now acting as the head. According to media reports, despite the IMF's demands, the Fund's Administrative Board plans to appoint a new manager behind closed doors. Two main candidates are currently being considered-Bilay and Pavlo Polarush, head of the National Bank's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, who is widely considered the main contender for the post.

According to media reports, Polarush has repeatedly traveled abroad since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, journalists reported that in November 2022, he received permission to leave the country from the odious former Deputy Minister of Defense, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is not yet known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

Mykola Velychkovych , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, believesthat law enforcement should investigate Polarush's travels abroad. A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, Hennadiy Kasai , does not rule outthat Polarush may have problems with the special vetting process for the position of managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

