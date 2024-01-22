ukenru
Republicans unhappy with House speaker - Politico

Republicans unhappy with House speaker - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30232 views

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing growing discontent among Republicans over his handling of government spending and legislative negotiations. Insiders predict that he could lose his position by 2025 if party discontent continues.

Republicans are increasingly dissatisfied with the work of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and may remove him in the event of a defeat in the upcoming elections. This is reported by Politico, UNN writes.

Speaker Mike Johnson is facing political problems: at least two conservative lawmakers have begun threatening his job. The former acting speaker this week trashed Johnson's speech. A growing number of House Republicans are increasingly frustrated with Johnson's leadership and whispering about whether he will be able to maintain his role beyond 2024 - if he even lasts that long,

- the publication writes.

Details

Despite the fact that Johnson has been speaker for only three months, he has already gained a lot of critics. According to the newspaper's sources, party members criticize Johnson for his approach to government spending.

He is expected to lose his post by 2025. The publication's interlocutors reminded that Johnson currently holds the third most important position in the US government hierarchy. The majority in the US House of Representatives is held by Republicans, but they are dissatisfied with the work of their speaker.

According to Politico, Johnson's predicament is partly the result of what one member of the U.S. House of Representatives called "bad maps" that Mike Johnson inherited from the previous speaker of the House.

It is a politically exhausting series of legislative problems that are piling up. It is hard to imagine any Republican leader emerging unscathed from the tough, protracted negotiations over border security, aid to Ukraine and Israel, and government funding,

- the publication says.

In particular, Mike Johnson has been criticized for a bill that would have continued funding for a number of government agencies. Johnson voted against its adoption.

Addendum

At the same time, if the Republicans manage to retain the majority in the House of Representatives, then, according to Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack, there will be no significant changes in the leadership.

When asked about Johnson's position if the party loses its majority, a senior Republican in the House of Representatives noted that speculation on this issue is "happening right now.

Recall

At the end of October last year, the U.S. House of Representatives elected a new speaker - Republican Mike Johnson from Louisiana. All 220 Republicans voted for him.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to negotiate a deal to unblock financial aid to Ukraine16.01.24, 18:11 • 23416 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

