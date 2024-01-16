US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, is facing pressure to fund the government and respond to a potential deal with the Senate that would tighten immigration laws while providing funding for Ukraine. This was written by Nbcnews, reported by UNN.

He is caught between the right wing, which wants to defeat both bills, and the need to make deals with the Democrats to pass either bill.

For now, Johnson says he wants to defend his deal with Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

Our main agreement remains in force - Johnson told reporters.

Johnson and Schumer released a short-term bill that would fund part of the government until March 1 and the rest until March 8. Johnson said this would give Congress time to complete work on full funding bills.

But passing a spending deal could make it politically difficult for Johnson to support a bipartisan immigration deal in the Senate, which the right wing of the Republican Party opposes.

Johnson appears to be opposed to the bipartisan package to strengthen asylum laws that the Senate has been working on for months to unlock votes to approve additional financial aid to help Ukraine stand up to Russia. For now, Johnson has sided with his far-right lawmakers, demanding a more restrictive bill from the House.

The right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives favor stricter asylum laws and make financial aid to Ukraine contingent on it. Democrats have offered a significant compromise on stricter asylum laws, in part to secure the necessary GOP votes to provide aid to Ukraine.

