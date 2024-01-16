ukenru
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to negotiate a deal to unblock financial aid to Ukraine

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to negotiate a deal to unblock financial aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23417 views

The House Speaker is negotiating a possible deal to tighten immigration laws in exchange for funding for Ukraine. Caught between Republicans who favor stricter laws and the need to make deals with Democrats, Johnson is leaning toward a more restrictive bill.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, is facing pressure to fund the government and respond to a potential deal with the Senate that would tighten immigration laws while providing funding for Ukraine. This was written by Nbcnews, reported by UNN.

Details

He is caught between the right wing, which wants to defeat both bills, and the need to make deals with the Democrats to pass either bill.

For now, Johnson says he wants to defend his deal with Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

Our main agreement remains in force

- Johnson told reporters.

Johnson and Schumer released a short-term bill that would fund part of the government until March 1 and the rest until March 8. Johnson said this would give Congress time to complete work on full funding bills.

But passing a spending deal could make it politically difficult for Johnson to support a bipartisan immigration deal in the Senate, which the right wing of the Republican Party opposes.

Johnson appears to be opposed to the bipartisan package to strengthen asylum laws that the Senate has been working on for months to unlock votes to approve additional financial aid to help Ukraine stand up to Russia. For now, Johnson has sided with his far-right lawmakers, demanding a more restrictive bill from the House.

Recall

The right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives favor stricter asylum laws and make financial aid to Ukraine contingent on it. Democrats have offered a significant compromise on stricter asylum laws, in part to secure the necessary GOP votes to provide aid to Ukraine.

The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine12.01.24, 09:53 • 31005 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

