Remains of Russian drone found in Romania near Ukrainian border

On Monday, September 9, the remains of a Russian drone were found in the Romanian county of Tulcea, near the border with Ukraine. This was stated by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Experts from the Romanian Ministry of Defense, Intelligence Service, and Ministry of Interior “collected fragments of a Russian drone” on the outskirts of the village of Periprava in Tulcea County.

They will now be submitted for examination “in accordance with legal procedures”.

In the near future, searches will also take place in the vicinity of Karaorman, where there is reportedly another possible crash site - the statement said.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the wreckage was found outside of populated areas, and no infrastructure elements were damaged.

Recall

During a massive attack on Ukraine , a group of Russian attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace