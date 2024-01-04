Reintegration, grants for business development, psychological support: MHP-Hromada tells about support for veterans

From the first days of the full-scale war, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation and its strategic partner, MHP, decided to create all the conditions for veterans to return home. To do this, the charitable foundation and the company are developing the MHP Poruch program for the reintegration of veterans, provide grants for the development of their own business and contribute to the creation of veterans' spaces, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, the charitable foundation and its strategic partner MHP support organizations that help veterans. Among them is now Veteran Hub, an organization that has been providing services and support to soldiers and their families during their return to civilian life since 2018. "The reintegration of veterans is already a common challenge and task for every family, community, business and state. For its part, the MHP-Hromada Foundation is working to create opportunities for veterans to return to their communities: jobs, businesses, and social connections. We are grateful to Veteran Hub for their cooperation and support," emphasizes Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Community Foundation.

So, veterans and their families can get it:

⁃ psychological support,

⁃ legal assistance,

⁃ Participation in support groups for families of military and missing soldiers.

"The charitable foundation is already strengthening the work of the Support Groups at the Veteran Hub. Thanks to this, the space has launched new Support Groups and held 60 meetings for those waiting for soldiers and missing soldiers, in particular, in the communities of Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. It is important for us that people who are going through similar experiences can safely share their feelings and support each other," MHP Community said.

Help

MHP is an international food, agro-technology and retail company headquartered in Kyiv with production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans (Perutnina Ptuj Group). MHP's subsidiaries operate in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Balkan countries and other EU countries. As of 2021, MHP is ranked 8th in the Forbes 100 largest private companies in Ukraine. MHP's production facilities cover 12 regions of Ukraine. The land bank amounts to 360,000 hectares, of which 353,000 hectares are used for crops. An important component of MHP's agricultural production is digitalization and the use of innovations.

"MHP-Gromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.