Reintegration, grants for business development, psychological support: MHP-Hromada tells about support for veterans

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100793 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111864 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141909 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138867 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176959 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46473 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35425 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68413 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37498 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57279 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261587 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141909 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123224 views
Actual
Reintegration, grants for business development, psychological support: MHP-Hromada tells about support for veterans

Reintegration, grants for business development, psychological support: MHP-Hromada tells about support for veterans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30875 views

The MHP-Hromadske Foundation and MHP launched the MHP Ridzyma program, offering grants and support for veterans to develop their own businesses and create veteran spaces.

From the first days of the full-scale war, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation and its strategic partner, MHP, decided to create all the conditions for veterans to return home. To do this, the charitable foundation and the company are developing the MHP Poruch program for the reintegration of veterans, provide grants for the development of their own business and contribute to the creation of veterans' spaces, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, the charitable foundation and its strategic partner MHP support organizations that help veterans. Among them is now Veteran Hub, an organization that has been providing services and support to soldiers and their families during their return to civilian life since 2018. "The reintegration of veterans is already a common challenge and task for every family, community, business and state. For its part, the MHP-Hromada Foundation is working to create opportunities for veterans to return to their communities: jobs, businesses, and social connections. We are grateful to Veteran Hub for their cooperation and support," emphasizes Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Community Foundation.

So, veterans and their families can get it:

⁃ psychological support,

⁃ legal assistance,

⁃ Participation in support groups for families of military and missing soldiers.

"The charitable foundation is already strengthening the work of the Support Groups at the Veteran Hub. Thanks to this, the space has launched new Support Groups and held 60 meetings for those waiting for soldiers and missing soldiers, in particular, in the communities of Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. It is important for us that people who are going through similar experiences can safely share their feelings and support each other," MHP Community said.

Help

MHP is an international food, agro-technology and retail company headquartered in Kyiv with production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans (Perutnina Ptuj Group). MHP's subsidiaries operate in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Balkan countries and other EU countries. As of 2021, MHP is ranked 8th in the Forbes 100 largest private companies in Ukraine. MHP's production facilities cover 12 regions of Ukraine. The land bank amounts to 360,000 hectares, of which 353,000 hectares are used for crops. An important component of MHP's agricultural production is digitalization and the use of innovations.

"MHP-Gromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society

Contact us about advertising