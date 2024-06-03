The security service in absentia reported suspicion to the head of the Russian "regional headquarters "Yunarmiya" in Crimea Sergey gavrilchuk, who attracts local schoolchildren to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

It is noted that gavrilchuk attracts children in Crimea to the military organization of the Russian Federation, since each school on the peninsula has instructions to send its students to the "Unarmia".

Instructors of this institution ideologically set up children against Ukraine. They also teach students combat tactics and conduct fire and reconnaissance and sabotage training with them., - the message says.

In addition, the local Unarmia cell has introduced field exits with students for mine-blasting classes. At the end of the school year, high school students pass the appropriate "exam", according to the results of which Gavrilchuk personally recruits "graduates" to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the person involved fulfills the Kremlin's instructions to replenish the occupation groups fighting against the Defense Forces with new personnel.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Gavrilchuk in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring the attacker to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

