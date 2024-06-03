ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16806 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90341 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142017 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241676 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164029 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46631 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108187 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36988 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16806 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18044 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108187 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111947 views
Recruits schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine: the head of the "Unarmia" in the Crimea was declared suspicious

Recruits schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine: the head of the "Unarmia" in the Crimea was declared suspicious

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18311 views

The head of the regional headquarters of the Russian "Unarmia" in Crimea, Sergey gavrilchuk, was declared suspected in absentia of recruiting local schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine and teaching them combat tactics.

The security service in absentia reported suspicion to the head of the Russian "regional headquarters "Yunarmiya" in Crimea Sergey gavrilchuk, who attracts local schoolchildren to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that gavrilchuk attracts children in Crimea to the military organization of the Russian Federation, since each school on the peninsula has instructions to send its students to the "Unarmia".

Instructors of this institution ideologically set up children against Ukraine. They also teach students combat tactics and conduct fire and reconnaissance and sabotage training with them.,

- the message says.

In addition, the local Unarmia cell has introduced field exits with students for mine-blasting classes. At the end of the school year, high school students pass the appropriate "exam", according to the results of which Gavrilchuk personally recruits "graduates" to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the person involved fulfills the Kremlin's instructions to replenish the occupation groups fighting against the Defense Forces with new personnel.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Gavrilchuk in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

  • Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war);
  • Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring the attacker to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

Recall

The security service documented The Crimes of collaborator Sergei Selimov, an ex - head of the occupation "Youth Policy Committee" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

