Recruitment to the Defense Forces: a pilot project starts in Lviv

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81684 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120234 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124415 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269310 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177084 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239037 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101990 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 76047 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 50091 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 45985 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 58352 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249794 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101046 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101434 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117895 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118491 views
Recruitment to the Defense Forces: a pilot project starts in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22906 views

The first recruiting center for the Security and Defense Forces will be opened in Lviv, which will become a pilot project of a transparent and efficient model for recruiting military personnel to the Ukrainian army.

In the third week of February, a recruitment center for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine will start working in Lviv. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense. 

Details

As noted, the pilot project aims to build a transparent and effective model of recruitment to the Ukrainian army.

The first recruitment center will be opened in Lviv's ASC at 67 Kostya Levytskoho Street.

Here, recruiters will provide information on vacancies, provide counseling and conduct career guidance tests, and accompany candidates on their way to appointment to their chosen position in the army.

Recall 

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the recruitment project to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with robota.ua.

In addition, UNN reported that during the launch of the Armed Forces recruitment project the Defense Ministry signed an agreement with the Ukrainian employment platform Lobby X.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lvivLviv

