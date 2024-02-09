Recruitment to the Defense Forces: a pilot project starts in Lviv

In the third week of February, a recruitment center for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine will start working in Lviv. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the pilot project aims to build a transparent and effective model of recruitment to the Ukrainian army.

The first recruitment center will be opened in Lviv's ASC at 67 Kostya Levytskoho Street.

Here, recruiters will provide information on vacancies, provide counseling and conduct career guidance tests, and accompany candidates on their way to appointment to their chosen position in the army.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the recruitment project to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with robota.ua.

In addition, UNN reported that during the launch of the Armed Forces recruitment project the Defense Ministry signed an agreement with the Ukrainian employment platform Lobby X.