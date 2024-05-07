ukenru
Reconstruction and restoration of Kyiv region after the Russian attacks: Kravchenko tells about the results of a year's work

Reconstruction and restoration of Kyiv region after the Russian attacks: Kravchenko tells about the results of a year's work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18535 views

In the Kyiv region, of the more than 29,000 objects destroyed or damaged by the Russians, nearly 17,500 have been fully or partially restored, more than 220 shelters have been repaired, and more than 2,500 additional places in kindergartens have been created, as reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration after a year in office.

In the Kyiv region, out of more than 29,000 objects destroyed or damaged by the Russians, almost 17,500 have been fully or partially restored. More than 220 shelters have been repaired in the region and more than 2,500 additional places in kindergartens have been created. This was announced by the head of the KRMA Ruslan Kravchenko following the results of a year in office, UNN reports.  

April marked one year since I became the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. It was a year of significant challenges, a year of unity and resilience. We managed to achieve a lot. Supporting our military, ensuring defense, protecting people's lives and health, rebuilding everything that has been destroyed and economic development of Kyiv region are the priorities I have set for myself

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that the results of the CRSA's work in 2023-2024 are evidence of the quality cooperation of the regional administration and council, international partners, districts of Kyiv region, local communities, and patrons, volunteers and concerned citizens. 

Even during the massive shelling in the region, they continue to restore housing, modernize healthcare facilities, and build shelters in schools and kindergartens.

Image

This year has also seen significant changes in the system of anti-corruption measures in the region, Kravchenko said. A working group "Transparency and Accountability" was created jointly with all law enforcement agencies of the region, and a package of anti-corruption measures was developed. 

Kravchenko also reminded that the Reconstruction Supervisory Board with the participation of anti-corruption NGOs is working. "We will continue to strengthen control over the use of budget funds and introduce new anti-corruption tools together with the public and law enforcement. All reconstruction projects in the region are monitored by an objective and impartial international observer - UNDP," said the head of RMA. 

According to him, Kyiv region was the first among other regions to launch an interactive map of the region's recovery. It allows tracking the costs of restoring Kyiv region at all levels.  "We have proved on a real case that all recovery processes can be transparent and public," Kravchenko emphasized. 

Image

According to Kravchenko, CRMA continues to actively support and cooperate with the Defense Forces. Together with law enforcement agencies and the regional State Emergency Service, they are demining territories, improving the warning and civil protection system in Kyiv region. 

Image

"Together with state institutions, communities and international partners, we are restoring everything destroyed by the Russians and building modern dual-purpose shelters. We are developing a system of fortifications to improve the protection of the region," said the head of the RMA. 

Kravchenko also noted that the region's economy is developing. Currently, Kyiv region is among the top five business-attractive regions. The region is maintaining  investment attractiveness and creating new jobs.

Image

In addition, this year, the first facilities restored at the expense of UNITED24 and the Liquidation Fund will be commissioned.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, because Russia's attacks do not stop for a minute. But I believe that together we will be able to defeat the enemy, rebuild our region and create a better future for our children," summarized the RMA head.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

