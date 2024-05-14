Recipients of housing subsidies can count on assistance: the Pension Fund of Ukraine has clarified the criteria

The government has determined the category of recipients of housing subsidies and benefits who are entitled to continue payments until July 1, 2024 . This is reported by UNN with reference to the portal of the executive branch of Ukraine.

Details

Persons who meet all (!) of the following criteria are eligible for the extension of payments:

is a recipient of a housing and utility subsidy or benefit,

were a recipient of a subsidy or benefit as of the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022,

lived (or are living) in the temporarily occupied territory or in the area of active hostilities;

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, they have not applied to the social security authorities or the Pension Fund of Ukraine for reassignment of subsidies or benefits.

If you meet the above conditions, you must submit an application and the necessary documents to the Pension Fund of Ukraine by July 1, 2024.

There are several ways to do this:

in person - through the service centers of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, authorized officials of the executive body of the village, town, city council of the respective territorial communities, and administrative service centers;

by mail - to the address of the Fund's body; online - through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Pension Fund mobile application or through the Diia portal.

Recall

For the residents of Kharkiv and the region , the amount of benefits and subsidies for electricity will be increased for the current non-heating season.