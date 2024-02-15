Receiving USD 55 thousand bribe: tax official from Kharkiv region is served a notice of suspicion

An official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetyana Horban, was served a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribery and a request for an undue benefit, UNN reports.

"On February 15, 2024, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of incitement to give and receive an illegal benefit to an official of the Main State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, who was exposed the day before for receiving USD 55 thousand from a representative of a legal entity," the SAPO said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the head of the department of inspections in the field of material production of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetiana Horban.

The actions of the person are qualified on the grounds of crimes under Part 4 of Art. 368 (bribery in a particularly large amount or by an official holding a particularly responsible position) and Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 3 of Art. 369 (offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that a tax service official incited a representative of a private company to provide an undue benefit to the head of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region for assistance in making a decision to exclude the company from the list of taxpayers meeting the risk criteria, as well as to register suspended tax invoices of this company," the statement said.

In addition, according to the SAPO, it turned out that in January-February of this year, the official requested USD 150 thousand for her actions in the interests of a number of companies, in particular, during the audit of the department subordinate to her regarding the correctness of calculation, completeness and timeliness of payment of taxes and fees.

The person was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.

