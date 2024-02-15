Receiving USD 55 thousand bribe: tax official from Kharkiv region is served a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Receiving USD 55 thousand bribe: tax official from Kharkiv region is served a notice of suspicion

Receiving USD 55 thousand bribe: tax official from Kharkiv region is served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv

An official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribery and extortion of an unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 55,000 from a representative of a legal entity.

An official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetyana Horban, was served a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribery and a request for an undue benefit, UNN reports.

"On February 15, 2024, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of incitement to give and receive an illegal benefit to an official of the Main State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, who was exposed the day before for receiving USD 55 thousand from a representative of a legal entity," the SAPO said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the head of the department of inspections in the field of material production of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetiana Horban.

The actions of the person are qualified on the grounds of crimes under Part 4 of Art. 368 (bribery in a particularly large amount or by an official holding a particularly responsible position) and Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 3 of Art. 369 (offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that a tax service official incited a representative of a private company to provide an undue benefit to the head of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region for assistance in making a decision to exclude the company from the list of taxpayers meeting the risk criteria, as well as to register suspended tax invoices of this company," the statement said.

In addition, according to the SAPO,  it turned out that in January-February of this year, the official requested USD 150 thousand for her actions in the interests of a number of companies, in particular, during the audit of the department subordinate to her regarding  the correctness of calculation, completeness and timeliness of payment of taxes and fees.

The person was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.

Addendum

The chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration was served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during the purchase of humanitarian aid.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

