Raising money for FPV drones for the 24th King Danylo Mechanized Brigade
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation is raising UAH 200,000 to buy 10 SUPER DRON F10 FPV drones for the 24th Brigade. The drones have a payload capacity of up to 3 kg and a combat radius of 10 km.
The Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation supports the collection of 10 FPV drones “SUPER DRON F10” and 70 cases of ammunition for the Royal Marines (unit A0998), UNN reports .
Combination of power and reliability: SUPER DRON F10 drones are assembled from time-tested components recommended by the best pilots and show unprecedented performance, combining impressive power with incredible efficiency. Thanks to the high-quality assembly, they are used as reusable bombs. Flexible change of components at the request of pilots.
Advanced technologies:
- Dipole antenna is more resistant to EW with the ability to select the control frequency
- Battery up to 15000mAh
- Recommended payload up to 3 kg
- Size 10 inches
- Combat radius 10 km
- Driving and video range 15 km
- The total amount of the collection: UAH 200,000.
Each donation is a real contribution to the destruction of the enemy.
Reference to the monobank.
