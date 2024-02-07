Radioactive water leak detected at Fukushima Daiichi NPP

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81046 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120016 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269185 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177070 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166894 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238924 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101897 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 75331 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 49343 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 45157 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 57643 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269192 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235726 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120024 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117841 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118440 views
Actual
Radioactive water leak detected at Fukushima Daiichi NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38550 views

The Fukushima nuclear power plant leaked radioactive water containing 22 billion radioactive substances, such as cesium and strontium, which seeped into the surrounding soil.

A leak of radioactive water has occurred at the water treatment equipment of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. This is stated in the report of the operator Tokyo Electric Power, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. (local time - ed.). The plant's employees noticed that water was leaking from a pipe on the eastern wall of the incinerator building.

According to the company, the volume of radioactive water was 5.5 tons and could contain 22 billion radioactive substances such as cesium and strontium. There is speculation that the water leak may be due to the fact that one of the valves was not closed.

It is noted that no radioactive water was released into the ocean after the leak at the NPP. All the contaminated water probably seeped into the soil near the leakage site.

Addendum

The company notes that  due to the leakage of contaminated water, fluctuations in the radiation background were recorded, but the level of contamination is still within normal limits. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

