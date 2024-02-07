Radioactive water leak detected at Fukushima Daiichi NPP

A leak of radioactive water has occurred at the water treatment equipment of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. This is stated in the report of the operator Tokyo Electric Power, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. (local time - ed.). The plant's employees noticed that water was leaking from a pipe on the eastern wall of the incinerator building.

According to the company, the volume of radioactive water was 5.5 tons and could contain 22 billion radioactive substances such as cesium and strontium. There is speculation that the water leak may be due to the fact that one of the valves was not closed.

It is noted that no radioactive water was released into the ocean after the leak at the NPP. All the contaminated water probably seeped into the soil near the leakage site.

Addendum

The company notes that due to the leakage of contaminated water, fluctuations in the radiation background were recorded, but the level of contamination is still within normal limits.