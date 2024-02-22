Rada passes bill reforming corporate governance of state-owned enterprises - MP

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises. The bill is an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations. This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

"The Parliament has adopted in the second reading the draft law No. 5593-d on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises. Adoption of this draft law is also an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations," said Oleksiy Honcharenko.

He noted that the bill was supported by 262 MPs.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that the Rada has fulfilled all three tasks, which will allow it to receive a $1.4 billion multisectoral development policy loan from the World Bank in March.

He added that the adopted draft law was part of a memorandum with the IMF.

Addendum

The draft law expands the powers of supervisory boards to approve strategic development plans and annual financial and investment plans, ensures annual independent audits of financial statements; remuneration and remuneration of heads of state-owned enterprises; appointment and dismissal of heads of business entities, etc.

It also provides for the transfer of responsibility for approving financial plans to supervisory boards for all state-owned companies without exception, which provide for the establishment of a supervisory board.

The supervisory boards will be responsible for appointing and dismissing the heads of state-owned companies.

Recall

The World Bank has approved a new INSPIRE project, financed by a $1.2 billion loan, to provide funding for 29 types of social benefits to nearly 10 million Ukrainians affected by the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.