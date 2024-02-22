Rada passes bill reforming corporate governance of state-owned enterprises - MP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 152943 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91628 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 325311 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268123 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202249 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159220 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372480 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 80272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 152881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 325234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229638 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268065 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26916 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 36241 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33890 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93745 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 100434 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rada passes bill reforming corporate governance of state-owned enterprises - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21626 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises, fulfilling an important condition for Ukraine's European integration commitments.

Rada passes bill reforming corporate governance of state-owned enterprises - MP

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises. The bill is an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations. This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

"The Parliament has adopted in the second reading the draft law No. 5593-d on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises. Adoption of this draft law is also an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations," said Oleksiy Honcharenko.

He noted that the bill was supported by 262 MPs.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that the Rada has fulfilled all three tasks, which will allow it to receive a $1.4 billion multisectoral development policy loan from the World Bank in March.

He added that the adopted draft law was part of a memorandum with the IMF.

Addendum

The draft law expands the powers of supervisory boards to approve strategic development plans and annual financial and investment plans, ensures annual independent audits of financial statements; remuneration and remuneration of heads of state-owned enterprises; appointment and dismissal of heads of business entities, etc.

It also provides for the transfer of responsibility for approving financial plans to supervisory boards for all state-owned companies without exception, which provide for the establishment of a supervisory board.

The supervisory boards will be responsible for appointing and dismissing the heads of state-owned companies.

Recall

The World Bank has approved a new INSPIRE project, financed by a $1.2 billion loan, to provide funding for 29 types of social benefits to nearly 10 million Ukrainians affected by the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
World Bank
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87