Rada obliges construction customers to publish prices for materials in Prozorro

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading a draft law that obliges all construction customers to publish prices for construction materials in Prozorro within 3 business days from the date of concluding a contract with a contractor or making appropriate changes to the concluded contracts. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezianko and the card of the draft law No. 11057.

Our draft law #11057 (first authored by Anastasia Radina) on the mandatory publication of estimates with specific prices for construction materials on Prozorro was adopted in the second reading.) - Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

The draft law obliges all construction customers to publish the procurement contract and all annexes thereto, as well as documents containing information on prices for material resources, within three business days from the date of its conclusion.

The documents containing information on prices for material resources are integral annexes to the contract for the procurement of services for routine maintenance, construction of new facilities, expansion, reconstruction, overhaul and restoration of existing facilities and structures for production and non-production purposes - the draft law says.

It is also noted that documents containing information on prices for material resources must contain the following information: name (with characteristics), unit of measurement, quantity, selling price, as well as transportation and procurement and storage costs. Such documents may contain other additional information.

On July 17 , the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a draft law that obliges all parties to publish prices for construction materials on Prozorro within 3 business days of concluding or amending a contract.