Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Rada obliges construction customers to publish prices for materials in Prozorro

Rada obliges construction customers to publish prices for materials in Prozorro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14758 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law obliging construction customers to publish prices for materials in Prozorro. The information must be published within 3 business days after the contract with the contractor is concluded.

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading a draft law that obliges all construction customers to publish prices for construction materials in Prozorro within 3 business days from the date of concluding a contract with a contractor or making appropriate changes to the concluded contracts.  This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezianko and the card of the draft law No. 11057.

Our draft law #11057 (first authored by Anastasia Radina) on the mandatory publication of estimates with specific prices for construction materials on Prozorro was adopted in the second reading.)

- Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram. 

The draft law obliges all construction customers to publish the procurement contract and all annexes thereto, as well as documents containing information on prices for material resources, within three business days from the date of its conclusion.

The documents containing information on prices for material resources are integral annexes to the contract for the procurement of services for routine maintenance, construction of new facilities, expansion, reconstruction, overhaul and restoration of existing facilities and structures for production and non-production purposes

- the draft law says. 

It is also noted that documents containing information on prices for material resources must contain the following information: name (with characteristics), unit of measurement, quantity, selling price, as well as transportation and procurement and storage costs. Such documents may contain other additional information.

Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization19.09.24, 12:05 • 20565 views

Recall 

On July 17 , the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a draft law that obliges all parties to publish prices for construction materials on Prozorro within 3 business days of concluding or amending a contract.

Contact us about advertising