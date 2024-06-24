RADA is proposed to rename 83 localities: who is on the list

The parliament has registered a draft law "on renaming certain localities whose names do not meet the standards of the state language". This is reported by UNN with reference to the document card No. 11363.

Details

As stated in the explanatory note, the Verkhovna Rada committee considered 83 proposals of local self-government bodies, military administrations of settlements and recommendations of the National Commission for state language standards on renaming certain settlements of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. It is noted that their names do not meet the standards of the state language, due to the need to bring them in line with the requirements of the law "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".

Among the recommendations, it is proposed to rename: 1 city, 10 towns, 72 villages.

In the Luhansk region, it is recommended to rename the city of Sorokino, Dovzhansky district, to Sorochino.

In addition, it is planned to rename, in particular:

Yuryevka village in Dnipropetrovsk region to Yuryevka village;

the village of Zelenaya Roscha in the Dnipropetrovsk region to the village of Schastlivoe;

the village of Pobeda in the Donetsk region to the village of Pobeda;



Kamenka village in Kiev region to Kamenka village;



the village of Mayskoye in the Kirovograd region to the village of Gaek;



the village of Yuzhnoye in the Kirovohrad region on the village of Gai.



