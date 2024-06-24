$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1558 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4796 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11909 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13535 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17500 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

RADA is proposed to rename 83 localities: who is on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29312 views

The Ukrainian parliament has registered a bill proposing to rename 83 localities, including 1 city, 10 towns and 72 villages in different regions.

RADA is proposed to rename 83 localities: who is on the list

The parliament has registered a draft law "on renaming certain localities whose names do not meet the standards of the state language". This is reported by UNN with reference to the document card No. 11363.

 Details 

As stated in the explanatory note,  the Verkhovna Rada committee considered 83 proposals of local self-government bodies, military administrations of settlements and recommendations of the National Commission for state language standards on renaming certain settlements of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. It is noted that their  names do not meet the standards of the state language, due to the need to bring them in line with the requirements of the law "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy". 

Among the recommendations, it is proposed to rename: 1 city, 10 towns, 72 villages.

In the Luhansk region, it is recommended to rename the city of Sorokino, Dovzhansky district, to Sorochino.

In addition, it is planned to rename, in particular: 

  • Yuryevka village in Dnipropetrovsk region  to Yuryevka village;
  • the village of Zelenaya Roscha in the Dnipropetrovsk region to the village of Schastlivoe;
  • the village of Pobeda in the Donetsk region to the village of Pobeda;
  • Kamenka village in Kiev region to Kamenka village;
  • the village of Mayskoye in the Kirovograd region to the village of Gaek; 
  • the village of Yuzhnoye in the Kirovohrad region on the village of Gai.

Rada proposes to rename Brovary to Brovari: draft resolution registered21.06.24, 21:37

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
