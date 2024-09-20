Queues to leave Ukraine due to repairs at the Polish checkpoint are possible from September 23

On September 23, repair work begins at the Polish checkpoint "Korczowa", which may lead to complications in traffic leaving Ukraine. The repairs will last until early November, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported.

To the attention of citizens planning to cross the border at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint According to the Polish side, starting September 23, the asphalt pavement at the Korczowa checkpoint in the direction of entry into the Republic of Poland (exit from Ukraine) in the area of truck clearance is to be replaced. This may result in traffic complications and longer waiting times - , the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Repairs are expected to last until early November 2024.

The agency asked citizens to take the information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

