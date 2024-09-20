ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Queues to leave Ukraine due to repairs at the Polish checkpoint are possible from September 23

Queues to leave Ukraine due to repairs at the Polish checkpoint are possible from September 23

Kyiv  •  UNN

Asphalt repairs will begin at the Polish border crossing point Korczowa on September 23, which may lead to queues. The works will last until early November 2024, and it is recommended to choose other checkpoints.

On September 23, repair work begins at the Polish checkpoint "Korczowa", which may lead to complications in traffic leaving Ukraine. The repairs will last until early November,  the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported. 

To the attention of citizens planning to cross the border at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint According to the Polish side, starting September 23, the asphalt pavement at the Korczowa checkpoint in the direction of entry into the Republic of Poland (exit from Ukraine) in the area of truck clearance is to be replaced. This may result in traffic complications and longer waiting times

- , the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Repairs are expected to last until early November 2024.

The agency asked citizens to take the information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

