Pyshnyi on the impact of sanctions on russia: especially noticeable for the financial sector

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212602 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160859 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157318 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112605 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97733 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72835 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104840 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101640 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208072 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156490 views
Pyshnyi on the impact of sanctions on russia: especially noticeable for the financial sector

Pyshnyi on the impact of sanctions on russia: especially noticeable for the financial sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77804 views

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi reported on the impact of new US sanctions on the financial sector of Russia. Banks in Georgia and Kazakhstan suspend transfers through the Russian payment system Zolotaya Korona.

US sanctions against Russia have become particularly noticeable for the financial sector, with a number of banks in Georgia and Kazakhstan suspending transfers through the Russian payment system Zolotaya Korona. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports .

We have the first results of the recent large-scale package of US sanctions, which have been particularly noticeable for the financial sector of the Russian Federation,

- says the head of the National Bank.

Details

Pyshnyi says that on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day, the United States imposed personal sanctions on 400 individuals and legal entities, including Russian enterprises and companies from third countries such as China and the UAE. These companies operate in sectors of the economy that are strategically important to Russia and are involved in sanctions circumvention schemes. Export control measures have also been strengthened.

It is important to note that the sanctioned companies include three Russian firms that are leading providers of software and IT solutions for the banking and financial sector:

1. "DiaSoft is one of the developers of the Financial Messaging System of the Central Bank of Russia, which is subject to EU sectoral sanctions.

2. "CFT is a major provider of IT services for the financial sector in Russia, cooperates with the Central Bank of Russia and is the developer of the Russian payment system Zolotaya Korona.

3. ATOL is a payment solutions provider and manufacturer of pos-terminals associated with the Sigmapay service for Russians in Turkey.

These sanctions are the result of fruitful negotiations between the Ukrainian team with the participation of the NBU representatives and the US sanctions team. We appreciate the efforts of our partners in strengthening and updating approaches to putting pressure on the financial sector of the Russian Federation by sanctioning companies that provide IT support to the sector,

- He adds.

The NBU Governor emphasized that the U.S. Treasury Department has also drawn attention to the risks associated with the opening of new representative offices of Russian banks in other countries. They called on foreign financial institutions and governments to be cautious when authorizing Russian banks to open branches in their countries, as this could create high risks for financial systems in connection with compliance with sanctions.

We are already seeing an almost immediate effect of the sanctions package: a number of banks in Georgia and Kazakhstan have suspended transfers through the Russian payment system Zolotaya Korona. According to the banks, the suspension is due to additional checks on the connection with sanctioned persons in order to comply with international economic sanctions,

- Pyshnyi said.

Recall

The United States of America has warned states that trade with Russia of the risk of being subject to secondary sanctions if they allow Russian banks to open local branches to finance the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

