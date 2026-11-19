Alexander Stubb. Photo: AFP

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that achieving peace in Ukraine requires direct negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader volodymyr putin. Stubb made the statement on November 19 during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin, UNN reports.

According to him, the Kremlin head is ready for such a meeting after the necessary documents have been prepared.

Details

The President of Finland emphasized that the peace process should proceed according to a clearly defined schedule and an agreed agenda. Among the key issues for the future negotiations, he named a ceasefire, confidence-building measures between the parties, security guarantees, territorial issues, financing, and the creation of a new European security architecture.

Stubb paid particular attention to the need to continue international support for Ukraine. In particular, he called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, provide assistance to the energy sector, and allocate the necessary funding ahead of the winter period.

Context

On Thursday, November 19, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is taking place in Berlin, dedicated to further military, financial, and diplomatic support for Ukraine, as well as discussions on security guarantees within the framework of a possible peace settlement. The meeting is attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders, and representatives of international partners. The main priorities of the negotiations include strengthening Ukrainian air defense, supporting energy infrastructure, ensuring the state's financial resilience, and coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Reminder

As UNN reported, China, the United States, and the Russian Federation published a "peace" declaration following the summit without mentioning Ukraine.