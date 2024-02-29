The Russian dictator has accused the United States of "throwing in" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space, saying that Washington wants to drag Moscow into negotiations on its own terms. He said this during a speech to the Federal Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian dictator said that recently there have been more and more "baseless accusations" from the United States.

There are more and more accusations against Russia that we are allegedly going to place nuclear weapons in space. Such accusations are nothing more than accusations - they are a ploy to draw us into negotiations on their terms, which are beneficial only to the United States, - Putin said.

Recall

The threat to U.S. national security, which became known on February 14, is related to the fact that Russia wants to have nuclear weapons in space. ABC News reports this, citing two sources familiar with the discussions on Capitol Hill.