Putin accuses the US of "throwing in" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39422 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 152471 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91395 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159210 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 152380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 324599 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267636 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26816 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35910 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33813 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93434 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 100143 views
Putin accuses the US of "throwing in" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25224 views

Putin denies US accusations that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

Putin accuses the US of "throwing in" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space

The Russian dictator has accused the United States of "throwing in" information about the alleged deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in space, saying that Washington wants to drag Moscow into negotiations on its own terms. He said this during a speech to the Federal Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian dictator said that recently there have been more and more "baseless accusations" from the United States.

There are more and more accusations against Russia that we are allegedly going to place nuclear weapons in space. Such accusations are nothing more than accusations - they are a ploy to draw us into negotiations on their terms, which are beneficial only to the United States,

- Putin said.

Recall

The threat to U.S. national security, which became known on February 14, is related to the fact that Russia wants to have nuclear weapons in space. ABC News reports this, citing two sources familiar with the discussions on Capitol Hill.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
