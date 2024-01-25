Public transport tracking services suspended in Kharkiv for security reasons

For security reasons, public transport tracking services have been suspended in Kharkiv. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Metro, UNN reports .

In order to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the critical infrastructure of urban electric transport under martial law and to prevent emergencies in the region, Kharkiv Metro stops broadcasting information about the location and movement of public transport on the Internet, - the statement said.

Details

This means that real-time tracking of the location of passenger transport rolling stock will become unavailable.

They promise to inform about the restoration of the function additionally.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine dismantled hacked webcams used by Russia to spy on Kyiv's defense forces. The SBU emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, SBU cyber specialists have blocked the work of about 10 thousand IP cameras that the enemy could use to adjust missile attacks on Ukraine.

