Public transport tracking services suspended in Kharkiv for security reasons

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100681 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111785 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141804 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176927 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283774 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46110 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35065 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68048 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37105 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56764 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100678 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261550 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56786 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107109 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123203 views
Public transport tracking services suspended in Kharkiv for security reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24285 views

For security reasons, the public transport monitoring service has been suspended in Kharkiv to prevent emergencies and ensure the smooth operation of urban electric transport under martial law. We will announce the resumption of the service later.

For security reasons, public transport tracking services have been suspended in Kharkiv. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Metro, UNN reports .

In order to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the critical infrastructure of urban electric transport under martial law and to prevent emergencies in the region, Kharkiv Metro stops broadcasting information about the location and movement of public transport on the Internet,

- the statement said.

Details

This means that real-time tracking of the location of passenger transport rolling stock will become unavailable.

They promise to inform about the restoration of the function additionally.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine dismantled hacked webcams used by Russia to spy on Kyiv's defense forces. The SBU emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, SBU cyber specialists have blocked the work of about 10 thousand IP cameras that the enemy could use to adjust missile attacks on Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Society

