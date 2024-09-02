Protection of national security: Finland plans to ban Russians from buying real estate
Finland's Defense Minister has presented a proposal to ban Russian citizens from buying real estate for national security reasons. The bill is expected to be submitted to parliament by the end of 2024.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen presented a proposal that would ban Russians from buying real estate in the Nordic country.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday that the Finnish government proposes to ban most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the Scandinavian country to protect national security.
The draft law is expected to be submitted to Parliament by the end of 2024.
We must identify and neutralize risks that may pose a serious threat to the functioning of society and public safety during a crisis
