Protection of national security: Finland plans to ban Russians from buying real estate

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen presented a proposal that would ban Russians from buying real estate in the Nordic country.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday that the Finnish government proposes to ban most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the Scandinavian country to protect national security.

The draft law is expected to be submitted to Parliament by the end of 2024.

We must identify and neutralize risks that may pose a serious threat to the functioning of society and public safety during a crisis - Hakkanen said in a statement.

Recall

Alexander Stubb assessed the situation in Ukraine as critical, but better than three months ago. He supported Zelenskyy's peace terms and declared his support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes.