Prosecutor's Office investigates death of British journalist in Kramatorsk

The Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war after a missile attack by the Russian armed forces on the city of Kramatorsk, which led to the death of a British journalist and the injury of six other people. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

The tragedy occurred on the evening of August 24, 2024, when at 22:35 Russian troops launched a missile strike, allegedly using an Iskander-M missile. The strike hit a residential area of the city, including a hotel building where foreign journalists were staying.

Rescuers have unblocked the body of the deceased journalist, a British citizen who was working in Kramatorsk during his journalistic mission. His four colleagues, aged 38, 40, 41 and 46, sustained various injuries, including mine-blast injuries, brain contusions, broken limbs, contusions, as well as cut wounds and bruises to the body. All of the victims received emergency medical care and were evacuated to a hospital.

In addition, two local women, aged 32 and 34, were injured in the missile attack. They were in their homes at the time of the attack. The women also received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

Investigators and prosecutors are working at the scene and taking all possible measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces. According to the current legislation, the actions of the occupiers are qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war, which falls under part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In connection with this investigation, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are actively cooperating with international organizations and partners to bring those responsible for this crime to justice. The tragic event provoked a broad international response, emphasizing the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and increase international support for Ukraine.

