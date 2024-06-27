Probably covering Putin's dacha: guerrillas discover air defense system in Sochi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53553 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83204 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168342 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214773 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132761 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362102 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180203 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148815 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197526 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53553 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48166 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60394 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63728 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83204 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 684 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4574 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11935 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33385 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35309 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Probably covering Putin's dacha: guerrillas discover air defense system in Sochi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17595 views

The ATES agent reported the discovery of the Pantsyr-S1 air defense system in Sochi. This complex is located 15 km from Bocharov Stream in Sochi.

Probably covering Putin's dacha: guerrillas discover air defense system in Sochi

The ATES guerrillas have discovered an air defense system that probably covers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's summer residence in Sochi, UNN reports, citing ATES.

"Our agent reported the discovery of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Sochi. This complex is located 15 kilometers from Bocharov Stream in Sochi. It is designed to protect against air threats and includes missiles, anti-aircraft guns, as well as a radar for detecting and tracking air targets," the statement said.

In Donetsk region, Atesh partisans found a military unit of the invaders, Derf can store shells26.06.24, 14:23 • 26579 views

The ATES also published the coordinates of the air defense system: 43.534815, 39.813225

"Thanks to this information, the JFO can assess military capabilities, the distribution of forces on the territory of Russia and plan operations to eliminate important military facilities," the statement said.

In the occupied Crimea, Russians transferred military equipment to the Gvardeyskoye airfield - Atesh25.06.24, 16:54 • 17851 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40