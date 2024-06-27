Probably covering Putin's dacha: guerrillas discover air defense system in Sochi

The ATES guerrillas have discovered an air defense system that probably covers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's summer residence in Sochi, UNN reports, citing ATES.

"Our agent reported the discovery of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Sochi. This complex is located 15 kilometers from Bocharov Stream in Sochi. It is designed to protect against air threats and includes missiles, anti-aircraft guns, as well as a radar for detecting and tracking air targets," the statement said.

The ATES also published the coordinates of the air defense system: 43.534815, 39.813225

"Thanks to this information, the JFO can assess military capabilities, the distribution of forces on the territory of Russia and plan operations to eliminate important military facilities," the statement said.

