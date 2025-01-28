Prisoners of war will be allowed to make phone calls

Prisoners of war in Ukraine will be allowed to make phone calls using IP telephony, subject to technical feasibility and approval by the Coordination Headquarters. This was announced on Tuesday by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in parliament, on Telegram, UNN reports.

It is provided that, if technically possible and in agreement with the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, prisoners of war are granted the right to make telephone calls using IP telephony with the appropriate software on the camp's balance sheet, - Melnychuk said in a statement.

Prisoners of war suspected or accused of committing criminal offenses are granted the right to telephone conversations only with the written permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court within the framework of criminal proceedings, as well as with the approval of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that such permission is required by the Geneva Convention:

"The purpose of the adoption is to bring the provisions in line with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War in terms of ensuring the right to communication.

Recall

A UN report found widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

169 out of 174 respondents reported various forms of violence, including beatings, electric shocks, and sexual violence.