President's visit to Odesa: focus on grain corridor, security situation, assistance to victims of Russian aggression
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit to Odesa.
Today, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an official visit to Odesa, UNN reports .
Details
Also on this day, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Odesa. The Head of State honored the memory of the victims of the Russian attack on 02.03.2024.
We also talked to the residents of the destroyed house at the site of the tragedy. All residents of Odesa region whose apartments and houses were destroyed or damaged by the enemy will receive compensation from the state. We keep this issue under our personal control
The head of state and a foreign delegation also visited the port.
Together with the military, we reported on the functioning of the grain corridor and the security situation. I am grateful to the President for his constant work to strengthen Odesa region with new air defense systems. The most important thing is the safety of our people. We are also grateful to our Greek partners for their willingness to participate in the restoration of our cultural heritage, particularly in Odesa