President's visit to Odesa: focus on grain corridor, security situation, assistance to victims of Russian aggression

Today, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an official visit to Odesa, UNN reports .

Also on this day, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Odesa. The Head of State honored the memory of the victims of the Russian attack on 02.03.2024.

We also talked to the residents of the destroyed house at the site of the tragedy. All residents of Odesa region whose apartments and houses were destroyed or damaged by the enemy will receive compensation from the state. We keep this issue under our personal control - commented Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

The head of state and a foreign delegation also visited the port.