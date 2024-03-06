$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18464 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 61198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45539 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 217435 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194595 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177898 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249529 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155356 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
President's visit to Odesa: focus on grain corridor, security situation, assistance to victims of Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31491 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit to Odesa.

President's visit to Odesa: focus on grain corridor, security situation, assistance to victims of Russian aggression

Today, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an official visit to Odesa, UNN reports .

Details

Also on this day, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Odesa. The Head of State honored the memory of the victims of the Russian attack on 02.03.2024.

We also talked to the residents of the destroyed house at the site of the tragedy. All residents of Odesa region whose apartments and houses were destroyed or damaged by the enemy will receive compensation from the state. We keep this issue under our personal control

- commented Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

The head of state and a foreign delegation also visited the port.

Together with the military, we reported on the functioning of the grain corridor and the security situation. I am grateful to the President for his constant work to strengthen Odesa region with new air defense systems. The most important thing is the safety of our people. We are also grateful to our Greek partners for their willingness to participate in the restoration of our cultural heritage, particularly in Odesa

- comments Kiper  
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsUNN-Odesa
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
