President Zelensky: We will win together - Address to G7 leaders

On the day of the second anniversary of the start of russia's full-scale invasion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed world leaders with gratitude and a call for joint action, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

The Head of State began his address by thanking the world powers for the important support Ukraine receives. The President expressed recognition for the period when "we started our journey together two years ago, not knowing what challenges we would face". He is now convinced that the leadership of democratic countries is capable of restoring security.

Zelenskyy also shared his opinion that putin could lose the war. He emphasized that it would be a victory for the global community of nations and international law.

We have already been able to do a lot, and the world feels that putin can lose the war. And when he loses, it will mean that not just one person in the world will win, but the entire global community of nations and international law as such. We must ensure this - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called for unity in confronting ambition and revanchism, emphasizing that this is possible only together with those who feel the consequences of aggression.

The address also contained words of gratitude to every world leader who actively participated in supporting Ukraine and advocating for its security and democracy. The President expressed hope for further cooperation and implementation of all agreements to achieve a common victory.

I thank each and every one of you for your leadership, your concern and for making the world truly confident in you. You know all too well what we need to protect our skies, to strengthen our army on land. And you know everything we need to maintain and continue our success at sea. And you know very well that we need it all in time, and we are counting on you - Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked.

